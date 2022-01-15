Clinton man charged with sexually abusing girl

A 34-year-old Clinton man has been charged with sexually abusing a girl below the age of 16, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
Bradley Steven Moeller is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Each of the four charges is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of ten years.
Moeller also is charged with dissemination of obscene material to a minor, a serious misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to one year in the county jail.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s investigator Marissa Mussmann, on Nov. 21 a report was made to the Clinton Police Department regarding the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.
The abuse began in July 2021 when the victim was 14 and continued through Nov. 16, after the victim had turned 15.
The report began a joint investigation between the Clinton Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
During an interview with the victim on Dec. 3, 2021, the victim told authorities that Moeller had a video on his phone of her engaged in a sex act. The victim told police that Moeller had requested nude photographs and had sent explicit photos of himself in return. The photographs were sent through iMessage, an instant messaging service developed by Apple.
The victim reported that sexual acts occurred at Moeller’s residence on 468th Avenue in Clinton County.
Search warrants were obtained for both the victim’s and Moeller’s phones. On them were explicit message threads sent by Moeller and the victim. The message thread included a video of Moeller and the victim committing a sex act.
The victim also described an incident that occurred in early November where Moeller had sex with the victim against her will in the hot tub at his residence.
Moeller was arrested Thursday by Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies and booked into the Clinton County Jail.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 21 in Clinton County District Court.
Moeller is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a cash-only bond of $50,000.