Clinton man charged with trafficking in meth while awaiting sentencing on separate meth conviction

A Clinton man awaiting sentencing on meth trafficking and cocaine possession convictions was arrested Wednesday by Clinton Police for peddling methamphetamine.
Willie Cherry IV, 47, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Cherry also is charged with an Iowa drug tax stamp violation and possession of marijuana-third offense. Both charges are Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Clinton Police Officer Brett Johnson, at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Johnson and his partner Officer Fabian Harper, noticed a maroon 2006 Pontiac Montana with no registration plates.
Johnson knew that the driver of the vehicle, Chad Smith, does not have a valid driver’s license in Iowa. Harper knew two of the passengers in the vehicle and identified them as Kristina Christenson and Willie Cherry.
While writing a citation to Smith for driving on a suspended license, a K9 officer arrived with the drug dog Griz to perform an open-air sniff of the vehicle. Griz alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.
A black backpack was located on the floor near the back passenger’s seat where Cherry was seated. A Visa debit card with Cherry’s name on it was found inside the backpack.
From the backpack, officers seized a clear plastic baggie with 29.32 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a clear plastic baggie with 11.41 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a clear plastic wrap with 1.74 grams of suspected marijuana.
The methamphetamine found in the vehicle totaled 40.73 grams. Police have said that the normal dose of meth is one-tenth of a gram, meaning Cherry had at least 407 doses of methamphetamine to sell.
Cherry was arrested and taken to the Clinton County Jail. While at the jail, Cherry admitted he had additional narcotics on him. During a strip search, Cherry gave officers a small clear plastic baggie that contained 6 grams, or 60 doses, of methamphetamine.
Cherry was being held Thursday in the Clinton County Jail on a cash-only bond of $25,000. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 4 in Clinton County District Court.
Cherry is scheduled to be sentenced Feb 17 in Clinton County District Court after pleading guilty Nov. 18 to one count of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of meth, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison term, and possession of a controlled substance-cocaine-third offense, a Class D felony that carries a five-year prison term.
In that case, Cherry was accused of selling meth on two occasions to a confidential source working with the Blackhawk Area Task Force. The first controlled buy was conducted at 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 5. Cherry sold 3.46 grams of meth for $150. The second buy occurred at noon Jan. 27, during which Cherry sold a confidential source 3.42 grams of meth for $140. One of those charges was dropped in the plea agreement.