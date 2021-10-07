Clinton man charged with trafficking in meth

A Clinton man being arrested for a domestic abuse warrant Wednesday was found to have more than 15 grams of methamphetamine in his jeans pocket and now is facing a meth-trafficking charge.
Scotty Edwin Paxton, 48, is charged in Clinton County District Court with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Paxton also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Clinton Police Officer Rodney Crowe, Paxton was wanted on a warrant for domestic abuse stemming from an Oct. 1 incident during which he is alleged to have assaulted his girlfriend who is pregnant with his twin children.
The warrant was served Wednesday. But when Paxton was searched as part of the arrest, Paxton was found to have 15.6 grams of methamphetamine in the left pocket of his jeans.
In a post-Miranda interview, Paxton admitted to purchasing the meth for $700.
Police have said that the normal dose of meth is one-tenth of a gram, so Paxton possessed a maximum of 156 doses.
Paxton was booked into the Clinton County Jail on Wednesday. He was released Thursday after posting 10% of bonds totaling $26,000.