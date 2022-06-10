Clinton man faces attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing man in the head with a knife

A Clinton man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man in the head with a knife Wednesday, Clinton Police said.

Christopher Michael Rife, 28, faces a mandatory 25-year prison sentence if he is convicted on the Class B felony charge. As attempted murder is a forcible felony under Iowa law, Rife would have to serve 70%, or 17 ½ years, before he would become eligible for parole.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Detective Joshua Winter, at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to 707 Park Place to investigate an initial report that a man had been stabbed in the head with a fork.

At the scene, officers spoke with Alyssa Hartson, 27, who reported that Evin Lee Keesey, 26, was stabbed in the head with a fork by a man she identified as Christopher Michael Rife at her residence.

As officers spoke with Keesey at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, they noticed that instead of a fork, Keesey had been stabbed in the head with a knife and that the handle of the knife had been broken off. Keesey told officers that Rife stabbed him.

Keesey was then taken to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, for advanced neurological care.

During a post-Miranda interview at the Clinton Police Department, Rife denied having an altercation or physical encounter with anyone at Hartson’s residence.

Rife also is charged with domestic abuse assault-first offense in connection with the incident and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-first offense. Both charges are serious misdemeanors that carry a jail sentence of up to one year.

During a first appearance hearing in Clinton County District Court on Thursday, District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for June 17 in district court.

Rife was being held Friday night in the Clinton County Jail on $250,000 bond, cash only.

