A Clinton man faces numerous charges in Clinton County in connection with a sex abuse investigation.
Timothy Craig Geerts, 44, 1200 block of 8th Avenue North, was arrested Wednesday by the Clinton Police Department and charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 39 counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and 121 counts of invasion of privacy.
The most serious charge, second-degree sexual abuse, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Bond was set Thursday at $10,000 cash-only, according to court records. He has a preliminary hearing Jan. 11.
Story is developing. Check back for updates.