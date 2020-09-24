Clinton man jailed in Park View shooting Thursday

A Clinton man is in the Scott County jail on three charges related to a Thursday morning shooting in Park View.
Christopher P. Halford, 33, was booked into the Scott County jail at 1:06 p.m. Thursday on a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor counts of assault/displaying a dangerous weapon and willful injury.
Online court records said he had so far been denied bond.
Scott County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Shawn Roth said the sheriff’s department responded to a report of gunfire on Manor Drive in Park View around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Roth said the person who allegedly fired a gun inside an apartment fled the scene in a vehicle.
Another person inside the apartment was shot. Roth said that person was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a police affidavit, Halford allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at a woman, fired twice and struck the woman once in her left thigh.
Halford and the victim in the case are known to each other, Roth said Thursday afternoon.
“We know the suspect fled to Casey’s (General Store) just a few blocks from here,” Roth said. “We know because as the suspect got out of his vehicle and entered the Casey’s one of deputies was pulling into Casey’s parking lot.”
The Casey’s in Park View is located at 26701 Scott Park Road.
Roth said there was a “brief” standoff between the suspect and the deputies before Casey’s employees and customers walked out of the building.
“Then the suspect came out,” Roth said.
Employees of Casey’s said they were instructed “by corporate” to not comment on what happened inside the store.
Several witnesses said county cruisers “were all over” and deputies quickly surrounded the Casey’s.
One witness said “a bunch of people walked out of Casey’s with their hands up and a little while later a man walked out.”
Roth said Thursday afternoon no other charges were expected on Halford in regards to Thursday's incident.
Robert Connelly contributed to this report.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.