Clinton man killed in shooting

The shooting death of a Clinton man is under investigation.

Antoine Sampson, 43, was found lying in the roadway Sunday night at 5th Avenue South and S. 5th Street, Clinton Police said. They responded to the scene shortly before 11 p.m.

Sampson was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

"At this time, there does not appear to be any threats to the community," police said. "Investigation into this incident continues by the Clinton Police Department."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or the anonymous tip line 563-242-6595.