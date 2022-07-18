 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Clinton man killed in shooting

  • 0
Clinton police logo

The shooting death of a Clinton man is under investigation.

Antoine Sampson, 43, was found lying in the roadway Sunday night at 5th Avenue South and S. 5th Street, Clinton Police said. They responded to the scene shortly before 11 p.m.

Sampson was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

"At this time, there does not appear to be any threats to the community," police said. "Investigation into this incident continues by the Clinton Police Department."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or the anonymous tip line 563-242-6595.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Civilian casualties as Russia strikes southern Ukraine city, attacks more in east

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News