Clinton man killed in single-car crash in LeClaire Sunday

  • Updated
A 63-year-old Clinton man died in a single car crash on Great River Road, Highway 67, near LeClaire Sunday night.

The Scott County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 23456 Great River Road between LeClaire and Princeton around 10:50 p.m. April 10.

A blue 2004 Cadillac CTS traveling northbound had lost control, and slid sideways off the road to the east, tipping over and hitting two trees before landing on the passenger side, according to a news release from the Sheriff's office. The car landed 50 to 60 feet from the roadway, down a 20-foot embankment.

The man, who was wearing a seatbelt, died on the scene. His name has not been released, pending notification of family.

