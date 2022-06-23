Clinton man on pretrial release for selling meth arrested Wednesday for allegedly again selling meth

A Clinton man awaiting trial in district court on meth trafficking charges was arrested Wednesday for allegedly selling the drug to confidential sources working with the Blackhawk Area Task Force.

Brandon James Green Sr., 39, who was on pretrial release on meth peddling charges from a Sept. 4 arrest, is charged with three new counts of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Each of those charges is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Green also is charged with two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law and one count of possession of a controlled substance-third offense-meth. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Clinton Police Detective Joshua Winter, at 2 p.m. on March 15, agents with the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a controlled buy at 616 6th Ave. S. A confidential source purchased 7.43 grams of crystal methamphetamine from Green in exchange for $200.

The meth was sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation crime lab where it tested positive for methamphetamine.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, a confidential source once again was used in a controlled buy. The source went to Green’s residence and purchased 7.28 grams of meth for $200.

At 6:42 p.m. Wednesday, task force agents served a search warrant at Green’s residence, seizing another 5.03 grams of meth that was located without packaging in a garbage can. Agents also seized $498 in cash.

Police have said that the normal dose for meth is one-tenth of a gram. Green sold or had in his possession a total of 19.74 grams of meth, or 197.4 doses. A dose on the street costs between $10 and $20.

Green was being held Thursday night in the Clinton County Jail without bond. Clinton County District Court electronic records did not indicate Thursday that he had made a first appearance on the new charges.

Green was arrested Sept. 4 during a traffic stop after Clinton Police seized 44.56 grams, or 445.6 doses, of methamphetamine from a backpack in his possession. He is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth in that case.

He also is charged in that case with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, as well as three counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense for marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and heroin found in his possession. Each of those charges is a Class D felony.

Green’s original bond in that case was $25,000, cash only. During a bond review hearing on Oct. 4 in district court, District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert changed the conditions of the bond from cash-only to cash or surety. Green was released from the Clinton County Jail that day after posting 10%, or $2,500, of the bond amount through a bonding company.

A pretrial conference in that case is scheduled for June 30 in district court.

