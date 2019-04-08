A Clinton man accused of secretly recording and photographing a woman and three children while they were nude or partially nude and sexually abusing a girl has pleaded guilty to a single charge.
Timothy Craig Geerts, 45, who initially faced more than 160 charges, pleaded guilty March 22 in Clinton County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Geerts will be sentenced April 18.
According to his plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss the more serious charge of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony; 39 counts of third-degree sexual abuse; and 114 counts of invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Seven counts each of sexual exploitation of a minor and invasion of privacy will be dismissed “in the event of an expected federal prosecution,” according to the plea agreement.
He will receive a special lifetime sentence similar to parole and must register as a sex offender, according to the plea agreement.
Geerts was arrested in January and remained in the Clinton County Jail Monday morning.
On Dec. 27, a woman reported to the Clinton Police Department that unauthorized videos and pictures were taken while she was nude or partially nude, according to an arrest affidavit.
She had been in a relationship with Geerts until recently, the woman told police.
She removed the MicroSD card from his cell phone while they were living together and saw the videos and photographs of herself, videos of them having sex, and of him performing a sex act on her while she was asleep. She also found videos and photographs that appeared to be taken from inside the toilet in her home.
A Clinton police searched the card and found more than 100 videos and photographs of a sexual nature - including a sex act between a child and an adult - and recordings of adults and children using the toilet and the shower/bath. Others showed Geerts using his cell phone to record under the door frame of the bathroom while it was in use.
After his arrest, Geerts admitted he took the videos and photographs and performed a sex act with the woman while she was incapacitated with drugs and prescription medication. He also said he placed a camera by the toilet and in a crack in the shower wall.
There were six videos that showed seven acts of minors engaging in prohibited sexual acts with the use of the toilet camera, the shower camera and a video of Geerts recording a sexual encounter with a girl, according to the affidavit.