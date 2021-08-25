Clinton man sentenced to 10 years for child porn

A Clinton man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
Ray Daytrel Hopkins, 45, was arrested after an SD card that belonged to him was turned over to the Clinton Police Department. The SD card contained multiple videos of nude minors. Law enforcement later searched Hopkins' residence and cell phone with a warrant, finding sexually explicit pictures of minors on his phone.
Hopkins pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of child pornography on April 9 and admitted to knowingly possessing the pictures and videos. He was sentenced Tuesday.
Hopkins is ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund and $6,000 in restitution.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
