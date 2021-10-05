Clinton man sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison for child pornography charges

A Clinton man was sentenced Monday to 17 years and six months in federal prison for child pornography, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
Joshua Del Chandler, 38, pleaded guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography in May 2021. He was first identified as a suspect in April 2020 after his cell phone and laptop were turned over the FBI. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found 22 images and three videos depicting child pornography.
Other electronic devices were seized and officers found 70 more images and 131 more videos of child pornography. He reportedly admitted to possessing, receiving and distributing the child pornography.
After his sentence, Chandler is ordered to serve seven years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victim's Fund, as well as $11,000 in restitution.
Anyone who knows of a child being sexually abused is encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.