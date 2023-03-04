A Clinton man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that operated in California, Iowa and Illinois.

Jovan Fedrick, 38, was one of three people involved in the conspiracy to move large quantities of high-grade methamphetamine, known as “ice,” from California to Chicago.

On Nov. 3, 2022, Fedrick pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and distribution of a controlled substance.

During a sentencing hearing held Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Chief U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Fedrick to 178 months, or 14 years and 10 months, in prison on each count. The prison sentences are to run concurrently, or be served at the same time.

Rose ordered Fedrick to serve five years on supervised release after he completes his prison term.

Fedrick will receive credit for the time he has served in custody awaiting trial and sentencing.

There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint filed by Special Agent Jereme Hatler of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, on Dec. 9, 2020, a court authorized search warrant was executed on a U.S. Postal Service parcel that was delivered to an address in Chicago.

The parcel was mailed for delivery via cash payment on Dec. 5, 2020, from San Diego, California. The parcel contained six vacuum sealed bundles of methamphetamine weighing approximately 6.49 pounds, which is the equivalent of 2,943.82 grams of methamphetamine.

Police have said that the normal dose of meth is one-tenth of a gram, meaning the parcel contained 29,438.2 doses of methamphetamine.

On Dec. 23, 2020, a person called the Postal Service’s customer service line to ask about the delivery status of the parcel that had been seized by authorities.

The phone number belonged to one of the conspirators, Brent White, 52, of Chicago.

On Jan. 9, 2021, a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol stopped a Jeep Wrangler while it was traveling on Interstate 80 in Johnson County. Two people were in the vehicle. The driver was identified as Brent White, while the front seat passenger was a woman named Michaelene Damian Rojas, 50, of Hemet, California.

A police dog sniffing for drugs alerted on the vehicle and troopers seized 17.2 pounds of methamphetamine from the spare tire of the Jeep. White had rented the Jeep in San Diego.

As part of the investigation, agents had purchased a half-pound of methamphetamine from Fedrick at his Clinton home.

White pleaded guilty in December 2021 for his role in the conspiracy and was sentenced to serve 135 months, or 11 years and three months, in prison. White is currently serving his prison term in the Federal Correctional Institution in Loretto, Pennsylvania, according to U.S. Bureau of Prisons electronic records. He is scheduled to be released from prison on May 29, 2030.

Rojas, who served as a source of supply for the meth, pleaded guilty in January 2022, and also was sentenced to 135 months, or 11 years and three months, in prison. Rojas is serving her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, according to U.S. Bureau of Prisons electronic records. She is scheduled to be released from prison on Dec. 16, 2030.