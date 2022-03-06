Clinton man sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison for meth trafficking conspiracy

A 47-year-old Clinton man with a criminal history dating back to 1994 in Cook County, Ill., was sentenced Thursday to more than 21 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine.

During a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Chief U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Eric Lee Coleman to 262 months, or 21 years and 10 months, in federal prison to be followed by five years on supervised release.

On Nov. 4, 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Coleman on three charges, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, distribution of a controlled substance-at least 5 grams of methamphetamine, and distribution of a controlled substance-at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.

The charges alleged that Coleman was involved in the meth trafficking conspiracy from Nov. 22, 2019, through Jan. 9, 2020.

At the time he was indicted by the federal grand jury, Coleman was serving a 10-year prison sentence in the Iowa Department of Corrections for possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine to which he had pleaded guilty Nov. 13, 2017, and for which he was sentenced Jan. 4, 2018.

On May 24, 2018, his prison sentence was suspended and he was placed on four years of supervised probation.

On June 5, 2019, Clinton County prosecutors filed to revoke Coleman’s probation for a violation after he was arrested May 24, 2019, for possessing methamphetamine.

Coleman was able to post a $5,000 cash bond on June 12, 2019, through a bonding company. Seven months later, a revocation hearing was held Jan. 9, 2020. Coleman’s probation was revoked and he was sent back to prison. The federal charges allege he was trafficking in methamphetamine while awaiting his probation-revocation hearing.

On Sept. 20, 2021, Coleman pleaded guilty to counts two and three of the federal indictment, distribution of a controlled substance-at least 5 grams of methamphetamine and distribution of a controlled substance-at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Coleman will be given credit for the time he has been held in federal custody on the charges.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to court documents, Coleman’s criminal history dates back at least to 1994 in Cook County, when he was indicted on multiple charges stemming from a vehicle robbery and shooting.

On April 27, 1995, Coleman pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon. He was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was released on parole on Feb. 7, 2003, but violated his parole and was put back into prison on April 30, 2004. He was released again on parole on July 1, 2004.

He was in and out of the Illinois Department of Corrections two more times through Dec. 14, 2010, for various criminal offenses.

In 2014, he pleaded guilty in Clinton County District Court of domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon after he threatened to kill his girlfriend with a handgun. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail.

