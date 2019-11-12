A 34-year-old Clinton man has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal child pornography charge.
Ryan Mitchell Budde was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison during a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
During the hearing U.S. District Judge Michael Meloy ordered Budde to spend six years on supervised release after he completes his prison term, and to pay $5,000 in restitution.
Federal authorities arrested Budde in January on one count of receiving and distributing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
In July, Budde pleaded guilty to count one, receiving and distributing child pornography, while count two of the indictment, possession of child pornography, was dismissed in keeping with the plea agreement.
The mandatory minimum prison sentence Budde could have received is five years, while the maximum sentence he could have served is 20 years.
According to court documents, including the plea agreement and the government’s sentencing memorandum, on May 25, 2017, Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies received a cyber tip of an upload of 27 child pornography files to a blog on Tumblr.com. The IP address through Mediacom showed an address on Barker Street in Clinton County.
During the course of the investigation agents interviewed Budde several times, during which he admitted having an unhealthy attraction to teenage boys under the age of 18. He also admitted there was child pornography on his cell phone and on his computer.
The electronic devices, two computer and two cell phones, were sent to the crime lab for processing.
During the processing of Budde's computers and cell phones investigators retrieved 365 images of child pornography. The ages of the children ranged from infants to 13-years-old. The dates of the images ran from May 19, 2016, through Nov. 21, 2016.
Investigators also retrieved 637 files, 631 images and six videos that were classified as child exploitative.
On one of his cell phones Budde also had chat sessions with young boys where he pretended to be a 15-year-old virgin.
While married, Budde’s wife discovered he was talking to underage boys and asking for pictures. When confronted Budde promised to stop, but his wife learned he was continuing in the behavior.
Budde’s mother-in-law took it upon herself to conduct an undercover investigation. Pretending to be a 15-year-old boy she began to converse with Budde online. Within two weeks Budde expressed an interest in meeting for sex. That led to a divorce and termination of parental rights.