A Clinton man who police say died after intentionally jumping into a fire that started after he crashed into an aviation fuel container at the Davenport Municipal Airport Saturday morning has been identified as Scott M. Schaefer, 29.
Iowa State Patrol Lt. Brian Votroubek said the incident began on Highway 30 in Clinton County, where Schaefer was driving erratically at high speeds in a 2004 Ford Taurus.
State troopers located the vehicle on Highway 61 near Eldridge and began to pursue it, Votroubek said.
Schaefer refused to stop and the pursuit continued to the airport, 9230 N. Harrison St.
Schaefer crashed through a gate and into an aviation fuel container, which caused a large fire, Votroubek said.
Votroubek said Schaefer exited the vehicle and walked around after the crash. He then jumped into the flames in the direction of the vehicle for unknown reasons, Votroubek said.
He said it is unknown whether Schaefer got back inside the vehicle because “it had burned so much already that it’s hard to say because the fire was so strong and there was nothing left.”
Multiple agencies responded to the scene Saturday.
Votroubek said there are a lot of unknowns, but the case is closed.
“The ‘whys’ is what we’ll probably never know,” he said.