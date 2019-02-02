Clinton police have arrested a 56-year-old man on a warrant for attempted murder.
Merle D. Stage, 56, was taken into custody Friday.
He is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and control of a firearm by a felon.
Attempted murder is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Intimidation with a dangerous weapon is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years, while being a felon in possession of a firearm is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Stage was being held Saturday in the Clinton County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Stage's criminal history includes numerous drug convictions.