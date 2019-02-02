Try 1 month for 99¢

Clinton police have arrested a 56-year-old man on a warrant for attempted murder.

Merle D. Stage, 56, was taken into custody Friday.

He is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and control of a firearm by a felon.

Attempted murder is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years. 

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years, while being a felon in possession of a firearm is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years. 

Stage was being held Saturday in the Clinton County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.  

Stage's criminal history includes numerous drug convictions. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
3
4
4