Clinton police arrest two men on meth peddling charges in separate incidents

Clinton Police arrested two men on meth-trafficking charges in separate incidents Saturday.

In the first case, Michael Wright, 55, of Clinton is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a 25-year prison sentence.

In the second case, Wesley Daniel Brundage, 33, of Maquoketa, also is charged in Clinton County District Court with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Brundage also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of 30 days.

Wright arrest

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Lucas Bray, at 12:56 a.m. Saturday in the area of South 5th Street and 2nd Avenue South, Bray and Clinton Police Officer Brett Johnson noticed a Chrysler Town and Country minivan with an expired registration sticker.

Bray made contact with the driver, who was Wright. Wright was holding a bag of chips.

While writing citations, K9 Officer Brennen Roling arrived with K9 Officer Roman to perform an open air sniff of the vehicle. Roman indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

During a search of the van, Johnson located a bag of chips sitting on the floor next to the driver’s seat. Inside the bag of chips Johnson located and seized, two plastic bags that contained a white crystal substance that turned out to be methamphetamine.

The total weight of the meth was 5.64 grams. The meth was located in the same bag of chips Wright was holding when Bray approached the vehicle.

Police have said that the normal dose of meth is one-tenth of a gram. Wright had 56.4 doses of meth at the time of his arrest.

Wright was booked into the Clinton County Jail. During a first appearance Saturday in Clinton County District Court, Wright’s bond was set at $25,000, cash only. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Friday in district court.

Brundage arrest

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Alice Cain, at 7:06 a.m. Saturday, Cain and Clinton Police Officer Rodney Livesay were dispatched to Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., to do a welfare check. The call was for a man passed out in a white 1998 Chevrolet Lumina. The vehicle was running when officers approached.

As Cain approached the vehicle on the driver’s side she noticed a man, identified as Brundage, slumped over with a large field knife in his hand. On the passenger side of the vehicle, Livesay noticed a large clear pipe with residue that was sitting in plain view on the front passenger seat.

As officers searched Brundage, they seized a clear plastic bundle with two individual packages of a powdery-crystal substance from his left jacket pocket. They also seized “a rolled wad of cash” and several small individual zip-lock bags from his right front pants pocket.

Brundage identified the substance in the plastic bags as methamphetamine. Officers seized several clear pipes with residue and a black digital scale with residue from the vehicle.

The methamphetamine totaled 10.07 grams. Therefore Brundage had 100.7 doses of meth to sell.

During a post-Miranda interview with Clinton Police Detective Josh Winter, Brundage admitted to distributing narcotics, according to the affidavit.

Brundage was booked into the Clinton County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000, cash only. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday in Clinton County District Court.

Brundage is awaiting trial in Jackson County on a charge of possession of controlled substance-third offense-methamphetamine. In that case he was arrested Dec. 4 by Maquoketa Police. A pre-trial conference in that case is scheduled for Friday in Jackson County District Court.

Also, Brundage was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections on April 16, 2021. On Feb. 8, 2019, he pleaded guilty in Dubuque County District Court to two aggravated misdemeanor charges of eluding with a speed more than 25 mph, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was placed on probation but violated his probation three times. For the third violation he was sentenced Jan. 28, 2020, to consecutive two-year prison terms by Dubuque County District Judge Mark Hostager.

