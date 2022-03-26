 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clinton police investigate death after fire at apartment

Fire engine driving down street
Clinton police are investigating a death at an apartment fire that occurred early Saturday.

Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said in a news release that Clinton firefighters were sent to an apartment building at 78 31st Ave. at 6:52 a.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters located a dead person in the apartment.

The incident is being investigated by the Clinton Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa State Fire Marshal, Clinton County Medical Examiner and Clinton County Attorney’s Office.

A check of Clinton County assessment records indicates the structure that makes up the apartment complex was built in 1910.

