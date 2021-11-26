Clinton Police investigate man's death

Clinton Police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man found in the 1000 block of 8th Avenue South early Friday.
Clinton Police Investigations Commander Richard Mojeiko said in a news release that officers were called to the scene at 6:58 a.m.
The person making the 911 call reported a man found unconscious in an open field in the area around Clinton High School.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Police identified the man as Dewayne M. Dismang, 38, of Clinton.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dewayne Dismang between 10 am Thursday November 24 and 7 am Friday November 25th is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or the anonymous tip line 563-242-6595.
Clinton police also are requesting any residents within two blocks of 1000 of 8th Avenue South that have exterior security video to contact Clinton Police.
