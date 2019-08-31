Clinton police are asking the public’s help in finding a driver who fled after fatally striking a pedestrian Friday night.
Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said that at 9:28 p.m. Clinton police and fire departments responded to the 700 block of 6th Avenue South. The pedestrian, identified as Emiliano D. Barrios, 42, was killed and the vehicle had fled.
It was found crashed into a tree at 6th Avenue South and 8th Street. The driver has not been identified.
The investigation is being conducted by the Iowa State Patrol.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 888-883-8015.