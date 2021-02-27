Clinton police seek two men for questioning

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the Clinton Police Department are looking for two men of interest who may have been involved in a violent crime Wednesday.

Authorities are searching for Ja’Kwane O’Brian Polidore, 26, and Khalil Pugh, 29, both of Clinton.

According to a news released Friday by Special Agent in Charge Richard Rahn of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Clinton Police were dispatched to the Gateway Apartments in the 800 block of Gateway Avenue to investigate a report of suspicious activity.

Officers discovered evidence that a violent crime may have been committed in apartment 12 of building 847.

The Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation. A crime scene team from the Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to help process the scene and has collected numerous items believed to be of evidentiary value. Several interviews also have been conducted.

Authorities have not said what type of violent crime possibly occurred at the apartment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Polidore and Pugh are asked to call Captain John Davis at 563-243-1457 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 888-883-8015.

