 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clinton police seek two men for questioning
topical

Clinton police seek two men for questioning

{{featured_button_text}}
Khalil Pugh

Khalil Pugh

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the Clinton Police Department are looking for two men of interest who may have been involved in a violent crime Wednesday.

Authorities are searching for Ja’Kwane O’Brian Polidore, 26, and Khalil Pugh, 29, both of Clinton.

According to a news released Friday by Special Agent in Charge Richard Rahn of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Clinton Police were dispatched to the Gateway Apartments in the 800 block of Gateway Avenue to investigate a report of suspicious activity.

Officers discovered evidence that a violent crime may have been committed in apartment 12 of building 847.

The Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation. A crime scene team from the Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to help process the scene and has collected numerous items believed to be of evidentiary value. Several interviews also have been conducted.

Authorities have not said what type of violent crime possibly occurred at the apartment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Polidore and Pugh are asked to call Captain John Davis at 563-243-1457 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 888-883-8015.

+1 
Ja'Kwane Polidore

Ja'Kwane Polidore
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News