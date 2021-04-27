 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clinton police seeks public's help finding wanted man, offers reward
0 comments
topical alert top story

Clinton police seeks public's help finding wanted man, offers reward

  • Updated
  • 0
Polidore.png

The Clinton Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a man wanted for a violent crime.

The police department said in a Tuesday news release that Ja'Kwane Polidore is a person of interest in a violent crime that took place in February in Clinton. He may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Clinton County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $500 for information that leads to Polidore's arrest. Anyone who knows where Polidore is can call Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 563-242-6595 or 888-883-8015.

You may also submit your tip information from your Apple or Android device online via the P3 Tip site: www.p3tips.com/1187

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York considers legal action over census count

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News