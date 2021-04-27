Clinton police seeks public's help finding wanted man, offers reward

The Clinton Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a man wanted for a violent crime.

The police department said in a Tuesday news release that Ja'Kwane Polidore is a person of interest in a violent crime that took place in February in Clinton. He may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Clinton County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $500 for information that leads to Polidore's arrest. Anyone who knows where Polidore is can call Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 563-242-6595 or 888-883-8015.

You may also submit your tip information from your Apple or Android device online via the P3 Tip site: www.p3tips.com/1187

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.