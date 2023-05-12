A Clinton teen has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Zachary Tyler McDivitt, 35, last summer.

Clinton County District Court Judge Stuart Werling imposed the sentence on Kyler Jay Andresen, 18, during a hearing Thursday in District Court.

As Andresen was 17 at the time of the incident, Werling could not impose a mandatory minimum sentence, but left it to the Iowa Board of Parole to determine Andresen’s progress and appropriateness for release.

Andresen initially was charged with first-degree murder, but on April 13, he pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge of second-degree murder. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 50 years. In the case of adults, 70% of the sentence, or 35 years, must be served before parole can be granted.

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled there should be no automatic minimum terms of incarceration for juvenile offenders. However, the district court has discretion to impose a mandatory minimum sentence after an individualized hearing that considers the characteristics of youth.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Joshua Winter, on July 20, 2022, police were dispatched to the 100 block of N. 5th Street to investigate a report that a person had been shot.

Officers found McDivitt suffering from a gunshot wound. McDivitt was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to Winter’s search warrant, officers spoke with a resident in the area who said he was inside his residence near the scene of the shooting and heard an argument. The resident said he then heard gunshots and observed a small passenger car, possibly a four door, go through the alley eastbound from 5th Street between Locust Place and 2nd Avenue North.

The resident said he noticed that the car turned its headlights off in the alley.

Officers canvased the area and found security footage at a residence a few doors down from the shooting near the alley between Locust Place and 2nd Avenue North.

Officers observed in the video a vehicle come northbound on North 5th Street from Locust Place. Officers then hear gunshots and the victim yell on the security footage. The vehicle is then observed going eastbound in the 400 block alley between Locust Place and 2nd Avenue North.

Officers then located surveillance video at a storage facility next to 430 Locust Place, Andresen’s residence, which is just east of the alley intersecting with North 5th Street.

Officers observed a silver passenger car, later identified as a 2000 silver Honda Civic, continue east in the alley and pull behind 430 Locust Place.

A tall, skinny, white male wearing clothing apparel similar to a hooded sweatshirt is observed exiting the vehicle and goes along the east side of the residence.

The white male subject is observed on a couple occasions walking from the front of 430 Locust Place to the rear of 430 Locust Place where the 2000 Honda Civic is located before the subject is observed going to the west side of the residence, out of view of the cameras.

Officers went to the rear of 430 Locust Place and located the 2000 Honda Civic. Officers then set up a perimeter around Andresen’s house.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Andresen’s residence and took the teen into custody.

During a post-Miranda interview at the police station, Andresen admitted to shooting McDivitt and told police where he had hidden in his house the 9mm handgun used in the shooting.