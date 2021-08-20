Clinton woman arrested for third time since 2019 on meth trafficking charges

A Clinton woman who is waiting to be sentenced Aug. 26 on a methamphetamine conviction from a 2020 arrest and for violating her probation for a methamphetamine conviction from a 2019 conviction was arrested Thursday on meth trafficking charges.
It is the third time since 2019 that Kylie Jeanne Hardy, 24, has been arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine.
Hardy is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Hardy also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Fabian Harper, at 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Harper stopped a black Ford Mustang for having illegally tinted windows. The department’s drug dog got a hit on the vehicle during a free air sniff.
The passenger in the Mustang, Hardy, got out of the vehicle. During a search, Harper seized from Hardy’s pant pocket a clear plastic zip-lock bag that contained methamphetamine.
During a search of her purse another officer located a large zip-lock bag that contained methamphetamine. Also seized from Hardy’s purse was a digital scale.
The combined weight of the methamphetamine found in Hardy’s possession totaled 20.42 grams. Police have said that one-tenth of a gram is the normal amount for one dose of meth.
Hardy was being held Thursday night in the Clinton County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 27 in Clinton County District Court.
Hardy is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 26 after pleading guilty Feb. 1 to a charge of possession with the intent to deliver less than five grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
In that case, at 7:19 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2020, Hardy was caught with 7.2 grams of methamphetamine after leading Clinton Police on a chase. She was charged with Class B possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of meth, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in a plea agreement. She also is to be sentenced for violating her probation from a 2019 meth conviction.
In Dec. 2019, Camanche Police arrested Hardy on a Class B felony charge of possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of meth. She pleaded guilty to the lesser Class C felony charge and was sentenced to three years on supervised probation. She violated that probation when she was arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sept. 2020.