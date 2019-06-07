A Clinton woman faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to several charges in connection with a conspiracy to distribute crystal “ice” methamphetamine.
Amanda Marie Flores, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
She will be sentenced Oct. 10.
On Dec. 24, 2017, Flores possessed approximately 13.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine in Clinton County, according to the federal plea agreement.
Throughout 2018, Flores, co-defendants Landon Gregory, Deandre Anthony, Shauntus Smallwood, Dustin Dauen and others conspired to distribute pounds of methamphetamine in the Clinton County area and was shipping pounds of drugs into the area.
One of the packages that contained approximately eight pounds of methamphetamine was sent to an address on Adams Place in Clinton.
On July 16, 2018, police intercepted a package addressed to the same address. The package contained more than five pounds of methamphetamine.
Flores and other of the groups, including Anthony and Smallwood, traveled to Arizona to get methamphetamine and bring it to Iowa. Flores and others were in possession of firearms on various occasions when they were distributing methamphetamine.
On Oct. 22, 2018, Flores was in possession of approximately 249 grams, or about half a pound, of marijuana, approximately 560 grams, or about a pound and a quarter, of ice methamphetamine, a loaded Glock 42 .380-caliber, and $3,476.12 in cash in Clinton.
Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one of the possession charges are punishable by 10 year to life in prison, while the other possession charge is punishable by five to 40 years in prison.
The gun charge is punishable by five years to life in prison.
Flores initially was charged in Clinton County District Court in October, but the charges were dismissed in October when she was charged in federal court.
A trial for Gregory, Anthony, and Smallwood is slated for July 1.
Dauen pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and will be sentenced Aug. 15.