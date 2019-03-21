In court testimony, Latrice Lacey said she “didn’t feel like I had a choice” but to go see the man she is accused of attacking with a sledgehammer, because he kept harassing her.
She also said police "didn't help at all" when she reported the abuse.
Lacey, 34, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, is charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment in Scott County Court. Prosecutors say Lacey was the aggressor when she assaulted the man outside of his workplace, McDonnell Property Management, formerly McDonnell & Associates, on Pershing Avenue the morning of April 30.
The Times does not identify alleged victims in domestic cases. The man did not testify in the case, which will begin closing arguments Friday.
Lacey testified she and the man lived together off and on for years and once had a romantic relationship. He moved out in April 2017, she said, but occasionally stayed at the house. Things turned ugly when he discovered she was dating a white man. He began to harass her, choked her in her home in late January 2018, and broke out windows on her boyfriend’s vehicle three times between February and April 30.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Samuel Huff asked if she followed up with police after each alleged incident to tell them the man continued to contact her and was “confessing to things" in text messages.
“Is that the normal course of a police investigation?” she asked, before saying no.
"So you feel like you did everything you could do with law enforcement, and that the reason things went the way they did on April 30 is that law enforcement couldn’t possibly have helped you anymore?” Huff asked.
“Well, they didn’t help at all,” Lacey replied.
No charges were filed against the man regarding any of the incidents Lacey alleged.
During her testimony, she recounted the events of that day. She was on the phone with a friend when her boyfriend said his car, parked in the garage, had been damaged again.
Her friend came over after her boyfriend took her car to take her daughter to school. While the pair were in the garage, they found a sledge hammer near his car. She picked up the hammer, put it in her friend’s car and they drove to the Davenport Police Department to turn it over as evidence. On the way, they drove past the man’s workplace and she told her friend to pull over.
“I said, ‘This has got to stop, just pull over there,’” Lacey testified. “’I’m going to talk to him about this because he needs to stop coming to my house. This is ridiculous.'”
When the man came out of the building, she told him, “you need to stay away from my house, and, he said ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” and pushed her.
Lacey testified she asked him, “Are you looking for a reaction, is this the reaction that you’re looking for?”
One of the times he pushed her caused her ankle to roll, she testified. Lacey said she pushed him against the building window and held his arms because he kept hitting and pushing her.
Her friend tried to stop him from assaulting her and tried to get between them. His co-worker, Mark McDonnell, who testified earlier in the week, had come out of the building and was standing back.
She testified that she said, “I am going to make sure that the police arrest him. They haven’t followed up on any of the other things, but I’m going to go down there and demand that they come and arrest him.”
Lacey said opened the car door, but the man started to assault her, and her friend ran back around because “We’re supposed to be talking, and he’s consistently attacking me.”
She thought McDonnell was trying to calm the man down. The man started to argue with her friend, and she got between them and then got into the car. At one point, he got on top of her.
Lacey said her friend told him to stop and retrieved a baseball bat from the back seat of the car. He eventually got out of the car, saw her friend with the bat, and threatened to “beat the hell out of both of us,” Lacey said.
She told the man he was “not going to touch her,” and she grabbed the sledgehammer from the back seat of the car.
“He says, ‘You’re not going to hit me with that.’ I said, ‘If you hit her, I will hit you with it,’” Lacey said. “He said, ‘No you won’t,’ and he lunged forward and grabbed the hammer, and I tried to swing it to move him back.”
Lacey said he finally got the sledgehammer from her hand. He pushed her down and was “attacking me” until McDonnell and another co-worker restrained him. Lacey and her friend left and called 911 and had police meet her at her house.
When questioned by Huff, Lacey said she intended to go to his workplace that day to talk to him, not confront him. She also denied she hit him in the face with her hand.
Lacey said after the April 30 incident, she provided some of her text messages to Scott County Sheriff's Sgt. Eric Roloff, then a detective, to compare them to messages from the man’s phone. She did so on the condition they would not be shared with anyone. She said text messages sent after the strangling incident were threatening, sometimes apologetic, and sometimes begging her not to send him to jail.
She said Thursday when Roloff asked if the pair were in an intimate relationship, she told him no. That was not true, she acknowledged, when questioned by Defense attorney Murray Bell.
Testimony wrapped up Thursday and closing arguments are expected to begin Friday. If convicted, Lacey could face up to two years in prison on two domestic abuse assault charges, which are aggravated misdemeanors. The third domestic abuse assault charge is a serious misdemeanor. The harassment charge is an aggravated misdemeanor.