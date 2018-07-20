Closing arguments will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Tremayne Thomas, who is charged in the May 2017 death of Brandon Brooks.
More than two dozen witnesses testified in the 43-year-old Davenport man’s trial this week in Scott County District Court before Assistant Scott County Attorneys Amy DeVine and Caleb Copley rested their case Friday morning.
Thomas’ attorney, Derek Jones, also rested his case after calling two witnesses. Thomas did not testify, which cannot be held against him when jurors begin their deliberations.
He is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of Brooks, 35, of Rock Island.
Brooks’ body was found on fire near the street in front of 3010 West Denison Avenue early on May 30, 2017.
Two witnesses — a neighbor and a newspaper carrier — testified they observed two fires near each other. Police were called around 4:29 a.m., according to testimony this week. Brooks, who was badly burned, was identified through fingerprints.
Marcus Nashelskly, a forensic pathologist at University Hospitals, Iowa City, testified Tuesday that Brooks suffered multiple blunt-force injuries and had been shot in the upper left arm.
He testified that there was no evidence he was alive when he was set on fire.
On Thursday and Friday, jurors watched a video of an interview of Thomas by Davenport Police detectives Brian Morel and Errol Walker on May 31, 2017.
He had been located at his girlfriend’s Heatherton Drive apartment earlier that day and was taken into custody on an unrelated matter.
During the interview, detectives asked Thomas about his friendship with Brooks, when he last saw him and if he knew if anyone had a problem with him.
In his interview with detectives, Thomas said Brooks came over to his house sometime on May 29, 2017, with a woman and her son.
The woman testified for the defense Friday that Brooks got into a vehicle with Thomas and the two talked for 30-45 minutes. She said she then took Brooks to Walmart on West Kimberly Road to buy a bicycle.
The woman said he put a bag into her car and took off on the bike. She did not speak to him again that day.
The bicycle was found tied to a pole at Thomas’ apartment building at 3536 Heatherton Drive. Thomas said Brooks had come back after buying the bike and and later left. He said he didn’t know what time that happened.
Thomas said repeatedly he didn’t kill Brooks and didn’t know who did. He also told the detectives he did not know why Brooks was wearing his tan coveralls when his body was found.
On June 2, 2017, officers searched Thomas’ apartment and found suspected blood evidence. They also discovered suspected blood evidence in the bed of his work truck and in a van.
Surveillance video captured at 3240 Heatherton Drive showed Thomas drive the van up to the building, go inside, and retrieve a gas can from a maintenance room.
According to testimony this week, Thomas did some landscaping and maintenance work for some properties on Heatherton Drive and had access to the maintenance room.
A gas can similar to the one seen on the surveillance video was found in the back of the van, according to testimony this week.
On June 27, 2017, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's lab determined the suspected blood evidence matched Brooks' DNA profile, according to police.
He was charged in Brooks’ death the next day.