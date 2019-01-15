Closings arguments will begin at 1 p.m. in the murder trial of Deondra Thomas, the man accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Jason Roberts outside a downtown Davenport bar in June.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant County Attorney Amy DeVine rested their case this morning after calling more than 20 witnesses since testimony began Wednesday.
Defense attorney Jack Dusthimer rested without calling witnesses, including Thomas. Defendants do not have to present any evidence or testify on their own defense because the burden of proof in on the prosecution.
Thomas, 37, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.
If convicted, the murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The possession charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of MVP Sports Bar, 801 W. 4th St., around 2 a.m. June 9.
DeVine said in her opening statement that Thomas became involved in a quarrel while at a sports bar, and Roberts intervened, attempting to calm things down.
Thomas shot Roberts three times then left the area as a passenger in a maroon SUV, she said.
In his opening statement, Dusthimer questioned how believable accounts from witnesses were, saying there are multiple descriptions of where the shooter was, where Thomas was, who was arguing and how severe that argument was.
Neither a weapon nor Roberts’ cell phone were recovered, he said.
Judge Stuart Werling denied Thomas’ motion for acquittal on both two charges after Walton and DeVine rested.