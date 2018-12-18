Closing arguments will begin Wednesday morning in the trial of Tristin Alderman and D’marithe Culbreath, who are charged in the September 2017 shooting death of 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson.
The two men, 22 and 21 respectively, are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
The murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole if they are convicted.
Their trial began Dec. 10 in Scott County District Court.
Police say Alderman, Culbreath, co-defendant Nakita Wiseman, and two others conspired to rob Tumlinson at his home in the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue.
The men went to the house early on Sept. 22, 2017. Culbreath testified this week that he did not know why they were going to the house or that anyone was at home.
Culbreath said Alderman, a friend of Tumlinson, told the group that “he got f— out of some money” and, as they got closer to the home, Alderman approached a window and said, “this is where everything should be at. This is where things should be."
He testified that after one of the men kicked in the front door, he ran into the bedroom and was shot in the head by Tumlinson. The man who kicked in the door got over the top of him and started shooting.
The men, including Alderman, ran out of the house, Culbreath said. He said he and his friend picked up his girlfriend and went to a local hospital after the shooting.
Surveillance video near Tumlinson’s home shows five people running away from the direction of the house.
Police said in an arrest affidavit filed in Culbreath’s case that an accomplice said that Culbreath kicked in the door of Tumlinson’s house and that he was in possession of a gun.
Culbreath denied having a gun that day and testified that he did not see anyone with a gun before they went into the house.
Police responded to the scene at 7:34 a.m. and found Tumlinson and his girlfriend with multiple gunshot wounds. Tumlinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries, survived the shooting.
Police say Alderman returned to the scene while officers were investigating and took them to a set of bloody gloves nearby.
The gloves contained the DNA of Culbreath, said police.
Culbreath admitted during his testimony that he lied to police about where he was shot and that he changed his story during an interview with Davenport police officers in October.
Alderman did not testify during the trial.
Alderman is represented by attorney Jill Eimermann. Culbreath is represented by attorneys Rebecca Ruggero and Steven Stickle.
The case is being tried by Assistant Scott County Attorneys Amy DeVine and Caleb Copley.
Wiseman, 22, pleaded guilty in April to first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and second-degree robbery, a Class C felony. His sentencing is set for Friday.