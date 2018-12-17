One of the two men on trial in the shooting death of Brady Tumlinson said he did not initially know why he and a group of others went to Tumlinson's house early the morning of Sept. 22, 2017.
D’marithe Culbreath, 21, testified for about an hour in Scott County District Court on the sixth day of his trial after Assistant Scott County Attorneys Amy DeVine and Caleb Copley rested their case. Police and prosecutors have described Tumlinson's death as a robbery gone wrong.
Culbreath and co-defendant Tristin Alderman, 22, are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
When Davenport police responded at 7:34 a.m. on Sept. 22 to the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue, they found Tumlinson dead and his girlfriend injured from multiple gunshot wounds.
Tumlinson, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and was later transported to University Hospitals in Iowa City.
Alderman and a third co-defendant, Nakita Wiseman, 22, were arrested in March; Culbreath was arrested in May.
Culbreath testified Monday that on the night of Sept. 21, he had dropped off a friend at 13th and Warren streets and was on his way to see his girlfriend when his friend’s stepfather called and asked if he and the friend were still together.
Culbreath told the man that he had already dropped of his stepson, to which the stepfather replied, "my homie got something lined up." He said the man did not elaborate on what that meant.
The Quad-City Times is not naming the friend or his stepfather because they have not been charged in connection with the case.
Culbreath testified that he went back and picked up his friend, who then arranged to meet his stepfather on Rockingham Road in Davenport.
Culbreath said the stepfather was in a dark-colored car with two other people, and that he and the friend followed, eventually pulling over to the side of the road after the dark-colored vehicle did the same.
He said he did not recognize the neighborhood or know anyone in that part of town.
Culbreath said a white man, whom he later identified as Alderman, handed gloves through the driver’s side window and told Culbreath and his friend to put them on.
“I had an eerie feeling, like what’s these gloves for at the time?” he testified Monday.
Culbreath said his friend’s stepfather got out of the car, and a third man wearing all black clothing got out of the backseat. He said he did not know who the man was.
Wiseman later was identified as one of the men who went to Tumlinson’s home.
Culbreath said Alderman told the group that “he got f— out of some money” and, as they got closer to the home, Alderman approached a window and said, “this is where everything should be at. This is where things should be."
He said he did not see any guns at that point and denied that he or his friend had a gun.
He said the man dressed in black clothing kicked in the door and they approached a bedroom while his friend’s stepfather stayed by the car.
“As I was proceeding into the house, I got instructed to run right,” Culbreath testified Monday. “I ran right toward the bedroom, somebody pulled a gun out and shot.”
Culbreath said he felt something pierce his forehead and he fell to the ground. He had been shot.
The man who kicked in the door “got over top of me,” he said, and started shooting. After running out of the house, Culbreath said he ran to a neighbor’s yard because he was “panicking." He eventually met up with his friend and left the scene.
Police say Alderman returned to the scene later that morning while police were investigating the shooting and directed officers to a set of bloody gloves nearby.
The blood on the gloves was tested and found to contain Culbreath’s DNA, said police.
Culbreath admitted Monday that he initially told police that he had been shot near the Chorus Line on Brady Street in Davenport.
He also said that he lied in an October 2017 interview with police when he said a man with dreadlocks was involved in the incident at Tumlinson’s home.
Culbreath will return to the stand Tuesday. He is represented by attorneys Rebecca Ruggero and Steven Stickle. Alderman is represented by Jill Eimermann.
It was not known Monday whether Alderman would also take the stand.
Wiseman pleaded guilty in April to first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and second-degree robbery, a Class C felony. His sentencing his set for Friday.