COAL VALLEY — Bicentennial Elementary School was placed on lockdown after reports of a weapon at the school surfaced this afternoon.
Lanty McGuire, superintendent of the Moline-Coal Valley School District, said the Moline Police Department received a tip on its P3 App tip line that a student had a weapon inside the school.
McGuire said the school, 1004 1st St., was put on soft lockdown, which means police are not worried about an outside threat.
“The police came out immediately and locked down the building,” McGuire said. “They went through every kid’s bag. We released them class by class and and checked their stuff. As far as we know, there was nothing found.”
McGuire said it helped that Coal Valley and Moline police departments and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s department worked together.
Coal Valley Police Chief Jack Chick said teachers were checked, too, as part of the protocol.
“We’re going to have to do an investigation to see where the tip came from,” Chick said. “Every classroom was checked, too.”
McGuire said the students didn’t appear to be alarmed by the arrival of law enforcement around 1:40 p.m.
“The kids liked seeing them in the classroom,” he said.
“We’ve never gone through this type of thing before, but as soon as they had (the tip), the police were here,” he said. “It was a false tip. It’s not something we are trained to deal with; we rely on our local law enforcement.”
McGuire said Moline Police contacted the school first and told the staff to go on a lockdown prior to their arrival.
