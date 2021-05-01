Coal Valley fire department battles high winds to put out fire in auto shop

The Coal Valley Fire Department responded to a fire shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in Bastian's Auto Outlet.

The fire had mostly been contained, but there was still some active fire in the roof as of 5 p.m.

Fire Chief David Dunham said the business was open when the fire started, but there were no injuries.

Dunham said the high-speed winds Saturday helped the fire to spread quickly and made putting it out difficult.

"Once it opened up in the attic, it just took off through the whole space," Dunham said.

Bastian's Auto is located at 106 E. 1st Ave.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

