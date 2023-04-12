CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Coal Valley man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with one count of terrorism for an alleged bomb threat at the Henry County Courthouse.

Dimitris J. Roush, 23, of Coal Valley was charged with the Class X felony on Wednesday. He was arraigned with regard to the charge and the penalties by Judge Terry Patton, who set bond at $100,000-10%. If convicted, the penalty would be six to 30 years in prison.

The public defender's office was appointed to the case. Should he post bond, he was warned not to consume any alcohol or illegal drugs, and he was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

A preliminary hearing has been set for April 17.

Roush is currently serving two years in Illinois' Offender Initiative Program.

He was charged in December of 2020 with one count of criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000, a Class 4 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of one to three years. He also was charged with one count of criminal damage to property less than $500, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to Henry County Circuit Court electronic records, on July 30, 2021, Henry County Associate Judge James Cosby allowed Roush to enter Illinois' Offender Initiative Program for two years.

The program helps certain individuals who have committed certain non-violent crimes for which they could receive probation avoid a criminal conviction on their records.

While in the program participants are forbidden from breaking any laws.

If it is found Roush failed to adhere to the terms of the program, the criminal case against him for criminal damage to property can then move forward toward conviction and sentencing.