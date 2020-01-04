Coffee Revolution 53rd Street location broken into

For the second time in recent months, a Coffee Revolution location in Davenport was broken into.
The coffee shop's Facebook page reported the break in happened Saturday morning with a photo of the damage.
"Our 53rd Street location will be closed all day, Saturday. Our strip mall was broken into at 5:30 this morning," the caption reads. "Please visit us at our Brady Street location."
The Brady Street location was broken into in October. The company shared a surveillance video at that time that showed a suspect breaking a window with a chunk of concrete and climbing in.