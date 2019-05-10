Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is looking for your help in resolving a burglary in East Moline.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On April 12, East Moline Police took a report of a burglary at a home in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue. Sometime within the past two months, someone had entered the house and took uncirculated buffalo nickels and old quarters valued at over $2,000. The victim and his family had been collecting the coins for over the past 30 years."
Anyone with information about this burglary or the location of these coins, is asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.