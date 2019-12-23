Collision of squad car, bike ends chase in Davenport

A man attempting to escape Davenport police ended up on the hood of a police cruiser after fleeing on a bicycle.

Cody Timm was arrested Monday and transported to a Davenport hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The 33-year-old Davenport resident is charged with violation of a protection order, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts and charged with

The incident started at 8:11 a.m. Monday when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1000 block of South Pioneer Street.

Police were told Cody Timm was harassing a resident in violation of a protection order. Officers in the area spotted Timm fleeing from the scene on a bicycle.

Several officers responded to the area, as Timm evaded officers by riding through alleys and yards. He eventually popped out of a yard near the intersection of Rockingham Road and Elsie Avenue.

A squad car attempted to stop in front of the cyclist, but slid and left the roadway as the cyclist rode to the sidewalk. The squad car struck the bicycle and the cyclist landed on the hood of the cruiser.

According to a news release from the Davenport Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol will investigate the arrest.

