Colona man appears on charge of murder of 14-month-old girl

courthousefacade-henry county-cambridge_AMU3045.JPG

Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, Illinois

 Jon Gremmels

CAMBRIDGE — Rahsaan M. Strawder, 38, of Colona appeared Friday in Henry County Circuit Court on a murder charge involving the Jan. 30 battering death of a 14-month-old girl in Colona.

The case was assigned earlier in March to Judge Daniel Dalton after both Judge Terry Patton and Judge James Cosby were recused from the case.

Public defender Lance Camp requested more time to review discovery in the case with his client.

Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty said there had been "voluminous" discovery in the case and her office would continue to provide it as it came in.

The next court hearing was set for May 13.

Rahsaan Strawder

Rahsaan Strawder
