 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colona man charged with felony sexual abuse
topical alert top story

Colona man charged with felony sexual abuse

{{featured_button_text}}
courthousefacade-henry county-cambridge_AMU3045.JPG

Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, Illinois

 Jon Gremmels

CAMBRIDGE — A Colona man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Cameron M. Hetzel, 19, was charged Friday with the two Class 2 felony counts. According to the two charges, he committed acts of sexual penetration with a female on or about June 4, 2020, and June 5, 2020, and he was at least five years older than the female.

His first court appearance on the charges is Oct. 19.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News