Colona man charged with felony sexual abuse

CAMBRIDGE — A Colona man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Cameron M. Hetzel, 19, was charged Friday with the two Class 2 felony counts. According to the two charges, he committed acts of sexual penetration with a female on or about June 4, 2020, and June 5, 2020, and he was at least five years older than the female.
His first court appearance on the charges is Oct. 19.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.