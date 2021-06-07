 Skip to main content
Colona man given two traffic citations in crash that killed a cyclist
Colona man given two traffic citations in crash that killed a cyclist

A Colona man has been given two traffic citations in relation to the crash that killed a bicyclist on May 4 on the Rock River Bridge on Route 84.

Hugh D. Martin, 60, of Rock Island, was hit by an SUV on the Rock River Bridge on Route 84 shortly after midnight and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The SUV was driven by a 27-year-old man from Colona, who has been cited for improper passing on shoulder and improper lane use. 

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said the crash remains under investigation. 

