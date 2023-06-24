CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A lawsuit has been filed in Henry County Circuit Court, naming the city of Colona and the Colona Public Works Department as defendants.

The four-count suit filed by Brooks Law Firm of Rock Island on behalf of Brittanee and Christopher Andrews of 94 Spruce Drive, Colona, seeks damages from the failure of the Poppy Garden lift station, which allegedly discharged sewage onto the plaintiffs' property on July 22, 2022. The suit seeks a court award of more than $50,000.

The suit states there were no significant weather events on that date.

According to the filing, possibly even before 2001 when there was also a sewage backup, the defendants had knowledge of a failure at the Poppy Garden lift station, resulting in sewage entering several residents' properties.

The suit states that on or about July 22, 2022, the Poppy Garden lift station failed and caused a sewer system backup similar to the 2001 event. The following day, the sewer system continued to back up and raw sewage flowed into or through the Andrews' property, including but not limited to flowing into the basement and impacting four properties in the Andrews' area.

The suit alleges the city and its public works department breached their duty of care by failing to properly monitor, maintain, repair and or replace the sewer system, including the Poppy Garden lift station. It further alleges the city negligently and carelessly failed to provide the city of Colona sewer department head, Tony Vincent, with the necessary training to effectively maintain and/or repair the Poppy Garden lift station and negligently and carelessly failed to maintain its sewer system, including the Poppy Garden lift station, in such a manner as to reduce the infiltration of rainwater into the sewer main.

According to the suit, the defendants had notice of the problems in reasonably adequate time before the plaintiffs' damages to have taken measures to remedy or protect against such a situation.

Mayor Don Ropp said he was aware of the possibility of a lawsuit, but he hadn't had a chance to read the details.

Photos: Severe storms damage Quad-Cities homes, businesses