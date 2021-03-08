Column: I'm not cut out to be a police officer

Today I walked in the shoes of a police officer. I wouldn't want to repeat the experience.
I can't put a finger on what it was exactly about the 30-minute crash course that bothered me so much. Was it that I only got about 2 minutes of training before jumping into situations that police officers train months for? Was it that I didn't think months of training would have been enough? Was it that the only deescalation tactic I was told to use was to have a bigger weapon and a louder voice? Was it that when my fake gun stopped working, Chief Jahns made sure to replay the scenario so that I could "get a good kill in"?
Was it that, despite all those things, I still walked away with a certain level of respect for the amount of stress police officers have to face?
Blue Grass Police Chief Garrett Jahns and Walcott Police Department Sgt. Adam Hill walked me through the training with their MILO Range Force Simulator. They gave me tips after each imagined scenario. Most of the scenes, which they said were all based on real events, ended with me being shot if I didn't shoot first.
Jahns explained to me that police officers don't meet the same level of force as they're presented with; instead they show more. The idea is that if someone is coming at you with a knife and you show them a gun, hopefully they'll back down because you have the scarier weapon.
"I'm going to go one step higher each time, in hopes to deescalate," Jahns said.
He also told me that the simulations were a test of how much force an officer should use in a given scenario. As it turns out, in most situations I'm not willing to use enough.
I tried following the three-step policy I was given before I started. First, you ask: "Please put your hands up." Then you tell: "Put your hands up, now!" Then if they still don't listen, you make them.
I asked and I told, and I got shot. So, I asked and I told and I pointed my gun, and she put a knife to her own throat.
If these are the kinds of scenarios police live through every day, then I'm glad I'm not a police officer, because it's hard to know what to do when there doesn't seem to be a right answer, and you have less than a second to decide.
The experience did give me a bit more perspective about the kinds of decisions officers have to make, and how those decisions can be misconstrued.
But on the other hand, it also made me worry about the way police officers are trained. I was told more than once during the training that I needed to be louder, more forceful, or the suspect might not take me seriously. But I couldn't help but think that when a woman has a knife to her own throat, yelling, "put it down!" may not be the best way to help.