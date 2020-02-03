You are the owner of this article.
Continuance granted for East Moline police officer charged with sexual assault
Continuance granted for East Moline police officer charged with sexual assault

Kirk DeGreve
Tom Loewy

The East Moline Police officer facing charges of sexual assault and possessing child pornography will make his first appearance in a Rock Island County courtroom later this month.

Kirk DeGreve, 47, will appear for arraignment with his attorney Doug Scovil at 1 p.m. Feb. 20. He was originally scheduled to appear Monday, but Scovil successfully filed for a continuance late last week.

Illinois State Police arrested DeGreve, a former student resource officer assigned to United Township High School, on charges of two counts each of sexual assault and possession of child pornography. The alleged victim is a 17-year-old girl.

The sexual assault charge is a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

The child pornography charge is a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two years to five years.

