Convicted child killer released 2 years ago now charged with sexual abuse

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — Convicted murderer Scott F. English, 52, of Kewanee, has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with two counts of felony sexual abuse.

English served 23 years of a 50-year sentence for the October 1996 beating death of 3-year-old Jami Sue Pollock of Kewanee. He was originally given a life sentence, but that was successfully appealed and he was given day-for-day credit in the 50-year sentence. He was released in December 2019.

According to the new charges, English committed two separate acts of sexual conduct with a person under the age of 18 between May 1, 2019, and May 28, 2022.

Judge James Cosby set bond at $250,000 on Monday. In court Tuesday, Judge Dana McReynolds arraigned English on the charges and penalties and set a preliminary hearing for June 6.

If found guilty, English would be eligible for a sentence of up to seven years.

The public defender's office was appointed to the case.

