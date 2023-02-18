CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A convicted murderer entered a negotiated guilty plea Friday in Henry County Circuit Court to predatory criminal sexual assault and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Scott F. English, 52, of Kewanee, must serve 85% of his sentence on the Class X felony, according to truth-in-sentencing requirements, then must serve at least three years of mandatory supervised release.

English served 23 years of a 50-year sentence for the October 1996 beating death of his girlfriend's child, 3-year-old Jami Sue Pollock, of Kewanee. He originally was given a life sentence, but he appealed and was given day-for-day credit on a 50-year sentence.

He was released in December of 2019.

According to a factual basis for the charge to which he pleaded guilty, Kewanee police took a statement on May 28, 2022, from a woman who said a 12-year-old victim told her English touched her inappropriately the night before and that there had been other occasions in which similar assaults occurred.

The victim's mother read a letter written by the minor in which she stated she was glad she finally told on English, because she probably saved others from suffering the same fate. The mother said she was glad the victim got to speak her peace, “unlike Jami Sue, who does not.”

She added that English was “going to go 'home' now, and we're going to go home and not think about you anymore, because you're a monster.”

One count of Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse were dismissed as part of the plea.

Judge Colby Hathaway accepted the fully negotiated plea.