Convicted murderer Jim Richardson loses court hearing

The judge ruled that in the matter of obtaining a medical expert who would testify on Richardson's visual difficulty, the petitioner had not shown either that counsel's representation fell below a certain standard or that that representation had prejudiced his case.

Richardson also argued that the murder weapon, a two-by-four, should have been investigated, but the judge noted Richardson's testimony at trial was that he himself saw the murder committed using the two-by-four. “(Trial attorney Gene Stockton's) client was invested in claiming the two-by-four was the weapon,” the judge stated.

With regard to the defense's allegation that both the trial attorney should have alleged the speedy trial statute was broken because the case went to trial a day after the 120-day limit, the judge said the defense attorney clearly acquiesced in the continuance and agreed to it or even occasioned it.

Finally, Richardson claimed his sentence violates the proportionate penalties claim because it fails to consider his rehabilitative potential. The judge said the claim was waived on appeal because the appellate attorney didn't bring it up, and the defendant failed to show that appellate counsel knew or should have known of any other precedent. He also said the defendant failed to cite any precedent holding a similar sentence that has been reversed.

Also on Friday, the circuit court's office received a letter from Richardson at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling asking for a copy of the docket in his case to ascertain any filings in the last eight months. Other than two writs of habeas corpus to transport Richardson (one was delayed because of COVID), the only document filed was the state's motion to dismiss his third amended petition for post-conviction relief.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0