Convicted murderer Jim Richardson loses court hearing

CAMBRIDGE — Convicted murderer Jim Richardson has lost his bid to have his 60-year sentence reconsidered.
Richardson was found guilty of the bludgeoning murder of his brother-in-law, Harold Collins of Coal Valley, in an April 2003 jury trial. Both men had worked at John Deere Harvester Works.
Through his attorney Nate Nieman, Richardson filed a third amended post-conviction relief petition in December 2019. A hearing on the state's motion to dismiss that petition was held Nov. 9, having been delayed once because of COVID-19.
Richardson's own testimony at trial was his undoing, according to the ruling filed Friday by Judge Gregory Chickris.
Richardson had claimed, in his third amended petition for post-conviction relief, that he had ineffective assistance of counsel because his attorney hadn't sought a medical expert to testify about the blindness in his left eye. He said that blindness would have made it difficult for him to drive to his brother-in-law's house at night and to have committed the murder in a darkened house.
However, Richardson took the witness stand at trial to testify how the murder was actually effected by another man, but he admitted to driving to the house at night, and he described walking through a darkened house and even going downstairs and then describing the murder “meticulously,” according to Chickris, blaming it on the accomplice.
The judge ruled that in the matter of obtaining a medical expert who would testify on Richardson's visual difficulty, the petitioner had not shown either that counsel's representation fell below a certain standard or that that representation had prejudiced his case.
Richardson also argued that the murder weapon, a two-by-four, should have been investigated, but the judge noted Richardson's testimony at trial was that he himself saw the murder committed using the two-by-four. “(Trial attorney Gene Stockton's) client was invested in claiming the two-by-four was the weapon,” the judge stated.
With regard to the defense's allegation that both the trial attorney should have alleged the speedy trial statute was broken because the case went to trial a day after the 120-day limit, the judge said the defense attorney clearly acquiesced in the continuance and agreed to it or even occasioned it.
Finally, Richardson claimed his sentence violates the proportionate penalties claim because it fails to consider his rehabilitative potential. The judge said the claim was waived on appeal because the appellate attorney didn't bring it up, and the defendant failed to show that appellate counsel knew or should have known of any other precedent. He also said the defendant failed to cite any precedent holding a similar sentence that has been reversed.
Also on Friday, the circuit court's office received a letter from Richardson at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling asking for a copy of the docket in his case to ascertain any filings in the last eight months. Other than two writs of habeas corpus to transport Richardson (one was delayed because of COVID), the only document filed was the state's motion to dismiss his third amended petition for post-conviction relief.
