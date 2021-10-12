Convicted robber, sex offender fails to report to Davenport Work Release Center

A Davenport man on work release from the Iowa Department of Corrections since Sept. 22 has failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center and is now wanted.
Glen Elliott Long, 52, who also is a registered sex offender, served 85% of a prison sentence for an armed robbery he committed on Sept. 7, 2001. He was found guilty by a Scott County Jury on March 19, 2002, of first-degree armed robbery, first-degree theft, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a weapon.
His conviction and sentence was upheld on appeal by the Iowa Supreme Court.
On Oct. 28, 2019, Long had been place on work release but violated the program when he possessed marijuana while in the work release center. Long pleaded guilty on June 24, 2020, to possessing contraband, marijuana, in a correctional facility. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a five-year prison sentence. Long was sentenced to the five years and transported back to prison.
He was placed on work release on Sept. 22. Long’s work release or parole is not scheduled to end until Jan. 21, 2026.
Long is on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. Long was convicted in 1994 in Rock Island County Circuit Court of criminal sexual assault of a victim age 13-17. The charge is a Class 1 felony that can carry a prison sentence of four to 15 years. During a hearing in Circuit Court on Dec. 6, 1994, Long was sentenced to 48 months on probation. However, he violated his probation, and on March 28, 1995, he was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.