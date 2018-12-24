The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Davenport man serving up to 50 years in prison for fatally stabbing Romane Nunn Sr. in a Davenport park in 2016.
William E. Crawford, 45, who originally faced a first-degree murder charge, was convicted of second-degree murder in Scott County District Court in August 2017.
Nunn, 29, was among several people playing Pokemon Go in LeClaire Park on Aug. 18, 2016, when he was confronted by Crawford, whose girlfriend incorrectly identified Nunn as the man who sexually assaulted her the night before.
During the confrontation, Crawford stabbed Nunn in the chest.
Two other men, Terrell Bloch, 48, and Durell Parks Jr., 36, also participated in the assault and pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
On appeal, Crawford argued a judge abused his discretion when he denied Crawford's motion to continue his trial.
He also appealed the court’s ruling admitting into evidence a video recording of his interview with police. He argued officers said witnesses identified him as the perpetrator of the stabbing, and those statements were “impermissible hearsay.” He also argued officers improperly commented on the witnesses’ credibility.
Before showing the video, the judge advised jurors the evidence was “not being admitted to prove the truth of the matters asserted or contained in questions posed by the detective.”
The judge also told them investigators’ questions are not evidence.
The Court of Appeals wrote in a written opinion filed Dec. 6 that the court’s statement to the jury “cured any potential error.”