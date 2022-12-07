Cops and Cocoa draw 500 people to Vander Veer Park

It was busy for Davenport Police from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday night, but in a good way.

Cops were serving up hot coco and cookies and handing out books and stuffed animals to children as the 2nd Annual Cops and Cocoa drew more than 500 people to the Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory.

“Hy-Vee Northgate on East Kimberly Road donated 10 gallons of hot cocoa and we had to go buy more,” said Police Department spokesman Owen Farrell said as the turnout was much higher than the event drew last year.

Children crawled through squad cars parked outside the Conservatory, and then went inside to grab hot cocoa and see the sights of the Christmas season. Children could get free books and stuffed toys, and police officers had badges for everyone to wear.

“Obviously this is a much better turnout than last year when we had just under 100 people,” said Davenport Police Officer Kevin Carver, who is one of three officers assigned to the Community Impact Team.

Carver said events like Cops and Cocoa, Coffee with a Cop and the annual Cops and Cones are great times for the public to meet the local police and have a positive interaction, especially with the children.

He added that all of the police departments in the Quad-City area are reaching out in some way so the community can meet the officers that are patrolling their cities.

“People are able to meet me and it’s me being me,” Carver said.

Events such as Cops and Cocoa “are also a great reprieve for the beat cops that are dropping buy so the public and meet them,” he added. “Even members of the command staff are here. Chief (Jeff) Bladel is here.”

More events are being planned so the people in the community will have a chance to meet the officers who serve them, Carver said.