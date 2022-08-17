Cops and Cones allows public to meet, greet police

Roma Taylor took photos of her three grandchildren as they sat in the driver’s seat of a Davenport Police squad car at Vander Veer Botanical Park on Tuesday.

Taylor and her grandchildren were among about 700 people who attended the 7th annual Cops and Cones event to meet members of the Davenport Police Department and grab some free Whitey’s Ice Cream in the process.

“We come every year for Cops and Cones,” Taylor said. “It’s good for the kids to meet the police and see they are friendly and they care.”

Cops and Cones, hosted each year by the Davenport Police Association with money the association raises through dues, charitable donations and other fundraising events, began in 2015, and was only called off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Davenport Police Sgt. Fred Lepley, who is president of the Davenport Police Association.

“It’s a chance for people to meet officers in a positive light, and they can bring their children and sometimes this is a child’s first contact with a police officer and it’s more positive,” Lepley said.

Davenport Central High School ‘s Blue Illusion Dance Team helped to scoop out the ice cream and serve it to the people in line.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said it’s not just the public that enjoys the event. Officers donate their time to be on hand to greet the public.

“Look at how many of our guys are here,” Sikorski said. “They love it, too.”

Phillip and Hannah Wilhite came with their three children. “They couldn’t wait to see the cop cars,” Phillip Wilhite said. The Wilhites work with the Gospel Community of Rock Island

“This is awesome,” Phillip Wilhite added. “We really respect the police and what they do.”

Denis Reagan and his wife Sonya came to the Cops and Cones last year and made it back for this year’s event.

This year they brought their 7-month-old son, Charles, who enjoyed his ice cream cone, Denis Reagan said.

"I used to live on North Main Street and saw the crowd and needed to go," he added. "This is my second time coming and I love it."

Reagan noticed that there were more people at this event than the 2021 event that was held just after the things began opening back up.

During the event, students from Morrow's Academy of Martial Arts of Moline put on a demonstration for the crowd.

Whitey’s Ice Cream provided the ice cream for the event, which also was sponsored by The Great Midwest Seafood Co., Davenport Morning Optimist, Environmental Services Inc., the City of Davenport Parks and Recreation Department, and Vander Veer Botanical Park.